Taste of Rutherford Returns to Oaklands Mansion for a Night of Local Flavor

SAVE THE DATE – Tickets on sale now for the Main Street Murfreesboro’s annual fundraising event, “Taste of Rutherford,” held Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 6-8 pm at the Oaklands Mansion (901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

All are welcome to this ticketed event where over 20 locally owned and operated restaurants serve tastings with drinks and entertainment for all to enjoy!

Purchase tickets HERE.

Parking is in Oakland’s park, and overflow parking is at the Murfreesboro City Police Station on Highland.

VIP hour from 5:00 – 6:00 pm with appetizers served by 5 on Black, 5 Senses, and Steakhouse 5, along with specialty drinks from The Velvet Room Speakeasy.

VIP location: back patio of Oakland’s Mansion and private tours inside the mansion.

Main Event will open at 6:00 pm with food served until it runs out.

Food, drinks, and live music until 8:00 pm.

Casual atmosphere, bring chairs and blankets for large groups.

VIP seating area will continue from 6:00-8:00 pm inside Maney Hall.

Participating Restaurants

Puckett’s Grocery, Jo Jo’s Fruit Tea, Marina’s on the Square, Simply Pure Sweets, The Alley on Main, Slick Pig BBQ, The Hot Dog Guy, BB Creations, Andy’s Frozen Custard, The Alley on Main, Five on Black, Five Senses & Steak House Five, Jo’s Custom Cakes, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Bart’s Kitchen, Jefferson’s Restaurant, Playa Bowls, Chick-Fil-A, Fire Birds Restaurant, Mandy’s Java Delights, Empanada Sonata, Chuys, and Big Bad Breakfast, Corelife Eatery, Hi-Five Hotdogs, and Mission BBQ.

VIP Restaurants: Five on Black, Five Senses, and Steakhouse Five

VIP Drinks: The Velvet Room Speakeasy

Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits – served by Julie’s Bartending

Craft Beer Garden Vendors:

Smackdab Brewing and Dirty Bird Brew Company

For more local events like Taste of Rutherford, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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