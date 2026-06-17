Bob’s Discount Furniture to Open Four Locations in Middle Tennessee

Bob’s Discount Furniture will open its first four locations in Middle Tennessee this fall.

The company shared on its website that stores will open in Franklin, Madison, Murfreesboro, and Clarksville.

The grand opening for each store location is scheduled for Friday, September 4th at 8:30 am, with a ribbon-cutting, donations, and giveaways. More details will be shared at a later time.

The Franklin location will be located at 1770 Galleria Boulevard – in the Cool Springs Crossings development in the former American Signature Home spot. It will feature a home decor marketplace with items that shoppers can take home the same day. The Rivergate location will feature an outlet where Bob’s discount goes even further.

Guests can expect a relaxed, no-pressure shopping experience with knowledgeable, friendly associates and unique showroom features, such as complimentary coffee and treats in every café.

A part of Bob’s mission is to give back to the community. In doing so, the company has partnered with the Nashville Rescue Mission. Bob’s will complete a ‘Day of Service’ at the Mission’s Women’s Center in July and contribute $15,000 to the organization in celebration of their new partnership, which includes sponsorship of Tracey Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Turkey Fry to benefit Nashville Rescue Mission in the fall.

Below are the addresses for the new store locations.

1770 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

2130 A Gallatin Pike North, Madison

2075 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro

2821 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email