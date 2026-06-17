Kentucky Man Wanted in Lebanon Bank Robbery, Attempted Robbery in Murfreesboro

Police have identified a Kentucky man accused of robbing a bank in Lebanon and attempting to rob a credit union in Murfreesboro.

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According to the Lebanon Police Department, detectives identified 47-year-old George David Treece as the suspect in an armed robbery at Truist Bank, located at 240 W. Main Street, on Tuesday. Investigators allege Treece entered the bank armed with a handgun and robbed the business before fleeing the area.

Murfreesboro Police said Treece is also accused of attempting to rob Ascend Federal Credit Union on Memorial Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said he left the credit union without obtaining any money.

Following the incidents, detectives and crime analysts with the Murfreesboro Police Department used license plate readers and other investigative technology to identify the suspected getaway vehicle. Authorities said the investigation led them to West Tennessee, where Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, with assistance from the FBI, located Treece near Jackson.

According to police, troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Treece fled and ran into a wooded area. An extensive overnight search was conducted, but he has not been located.

Lebanon Police credited officers, detectives, and crime analysts for their coordinated efforts in identifying the suspect and said investigators are continuing to pursue additional leads. Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the Lebanon community.

Treece remains wanted on an aggravated robbery charge in Lebanon. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

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