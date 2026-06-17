The Linda Ronstadt Experience Heads to Harken Hall

Experience the voice, the passion, and the power of one of music’s most iconic artists with The Linda Ronstadt Experience featuring American Idol star Tristan McIntosh on Thursday, October 22, at Harken Hall at 7:00 p.m. More Tennessee Event Venue News

This highly acclaimed tribute concert celebrates Linda Ronstadt at the prime of her career, with Tristan McIntosh delivering a stunningly authentic performance backed by a world-class band. With her electrifying vocals and magnetic stage presence, McIntosh captures both the power and subtlety that made Ronstadt a musical legend.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes the audience on a nostalgic ride through timeless chart-toppers, including “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Blue Bayou.”

Tickets for the July 18 concert are now on sale and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/.

General Admission seating is $30 in advance | $35 Day of show

Suite (1 Seat x 8) is $48 ($384 for 8) in advance |$53 Day of show ($424)

Loveseat (1 seat x 2) is $78 ($156) in advance | $84 Day of show ($168)

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. For more information, call (615) 326-1369.

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