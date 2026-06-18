Julia Andrade Taylor, age 72, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2026. She was born on May 17, 1954, in Recife Brazil.

Julia was a loving mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose kindness touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She had a generous heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. Whether it was a person facing a difficult time or an animal needing care, Julia never hesitated to offer her love, compassion, and support.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures—sharing a cup of coffee, shopping, spending time with family, and spoiling the animals she adored. Julia was known for her love of Mountain Dew, her sweet tooth, and her favorite treats, especially Junior Mints and chocolate candies. Her warm spirit, caring nature, and unwavering devotion to those she loved will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Julia is survived by her children and stepchildren, Jeremy Taylor, Amanda Daniel, and Angela Gordon; her brother, Steve Andrade; her sister, Miriam Andrade; and her cherished grandchildren, Greyson and Alice Daniel, and Noah and Elijah Gordon. Niece and Nephew Louisa and Shaffer Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Taylor; her parents, Ishmael Andrade and Jeanette Nichols; and other loved ones and four-legged friends who welcomed her home.

Julia’s legacy of love, generosity, and compassion will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all the lives she touched. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.” J.K. Rowling

A private graveside service for family will take place at Mapleview Cemetery on July 11th at 4:00 PM, with a celebration of life to follow at 5:30 PM at Westfork Neighborhood Park Shelter, Wade Herrod Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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