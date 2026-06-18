Angela “Angie” Luna Cupples, age 55, of Christiana, TN passed away 6/12/2026 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Angela was married 34 years to her husband, Roger Cupples, of Christiana, TN. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-n-law and best friend, who had a heart of gold.

Along with her husband Roger Cupples, she is survived by her children: Savanah Cupples (Amanda “Moose” Shembwell), both of Christiana, TN and Matthew Cupples (Kelsi Snodgrass Cupples), both of McMinnville, TN, and her father, Daniel Luna, of Sparta, TN.

Angela is also survived by her best friends and sisters in Christ: Joy Cauley Newcomb and Stephanie Flair Benefield, and her beloved aunt and cousins: Velma, April, Jennifer, Regina, and husband Perry.

She was preceded in death by: her mother Becky Evans Morris, of Murfreesboro, TN, grandmother Grace Evans Jerrell and brother Clyde “Butch” Evans.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Smith Event Center, 3261 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN 37128. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m., with Pastor Caleb Bowlin of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Livingston, TN, serving as officiant.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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