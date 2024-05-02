Dutch Bros to Hold Annual Drink One for Dane Giveback

Help Dutch Bros support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and their mission to end ALS! For every drink sold on Friday, May 17, 2024, the Dutch Bros Foundation will make a donation to MDA. MDA is the leading non-profit organization in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

“When we lift our cups to Drink One for Dane, we’re not only honoring the legacy of Dane Boersma, we’re actually igniting hope across the ALS and neuromuscular disease communities. We’re telling the world that we believe in the promise of MDA’s research to end ALS and reaffirming our commitment to bold action in the face of a disease that takes too many, too soon. Every beverage fuels our momentum and that momentum fuels our certainty that we can – and will – defeat ALS,” said Morgan Roth, chief marketing officer at Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Every year Dutch Bros holds Drink One for Dane as a way to support research to find a cure for the disease. Dutch Bros was founded by two brothers, Dane and Travis Boersma. In 2009, co-founder Dane passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

“Drink One for Dane holds a special place in our company’s heart and has been a part of our giving DNA for the past 18 years,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. “We’re honored to support the integral work MDA does to move ALS research and care forward towards a cure.”

In addition to raising money at shops, customers can donate directly to the MDA at www.dutchbros.com/drink-one-for-dane. To find a Dutch Bros location near you, visit www.dutchbros.com/locations.

Source: Dutch Bros

