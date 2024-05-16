Baskin-Robbins to Celebrate Grand Opening in Murfreesboro with Free Ice Cream for a Year

Baskin-Robbins® – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Baskin-Robbins shop in Murfreesboro on Saturday, May 18 at 3415 Shelbyville Highway.

Starting at 11 a.m. on May 18, the new Murfreesboro location will reward the first 31 guests with Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year*. Guests can also enjoy $1.31 ice cream scoops throughout the day.

The new Baskin-Robbins location features a reimaged design with a fresh, modern look to help guests celebrate the happiness ice cream brings to every moment, big or small. Owned and operated by local Baskin-Robbins franchisee Rick Payne, the 1,375-square-foot location employs 16 Team Members and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18, the shop is also inviting the community to enjoy giveaways from the Baskin-Robbins prize wheel, a special appearance from Baskin-Robbins mascot Coney, music and more.

“Cultivating connections and spreading joy through my business has been a lifelong aspiration,” said Rick Payne, Baskin-Robbins Murfreesboro franchisee. “With the opening of this new Baskin-Robbins, I look forward to making that dream a reality and helping our guests celebrate all of life’s happiest moments with ice cream.”

Featuring a shop design geared to make it easier than ever to connect with people over ice cream, the new location features a refreshed and reimagined concept to make every Baskin-Robbins visit even brighter from the moment guests step inside.

Key features of the new Murfreesboro shop include:

Modern design: The special interior design features inviting and contemporary décor with bright colors to spark joy, creating a premium experience for guests to share special moments.

New ice cream dipping cabinets: An expanded row of modern and sleek glass cases prominently display a variety of ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes, fancy waffle cones and toppings.

A modernized menu: A new product platform called Ice Cream Novelties features premium, hand-dipped and snackable frozen treats. This includes new items like chocolate-dipped bananas, individual Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat slices, Ice Cream Bars, Smoothie Bars and indulgent, hand-dipped fancy waffle cones. An expanded toppings station also gives guests more variety and options for customization when choosing a sweet treat.

Flexible and comfortable seating: Indoor seating gives guests more options and features an upholstered banquette for maximum comfort.

Upgraded digital menu boards: An entirely new digital menu board engagingly displays products with high-quality photos and video imagery.

