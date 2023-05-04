Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 4, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 4, 2023.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify individuals for breaking into a vehicle at Sharp Springs Park on April 15, 2023. Read more.
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter has closed for a third day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after falling victim to a “sophisticated criminal cyberattack” in April. Read more.
Heading over to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend? It looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Nissan Stadium released a plan for inclement weather. Read more.
A La Vergne home was severely damaged due to a large structure fire on May 3, 2023. Read more.
Earlier this year, Tuesday Morning announced it filed Chapter 11. Now, the company says all stores will close. Read more.