Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 4, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 4, 2023.

1Two Accused of Breaking in Cars, Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart in Smyrna

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify individuals for breaking into a vehicle at Sharp Springs Park on April 15, 2023. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Closed for Multiple Days after Cyberattack

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter has closed for a third day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after falling victim to a “sophisticated criminal cyberattack” in April. Read more.

3Nissan Stadium Shares Inclement Weather Policy for Taylor Swift Concerts

photo by Jim Wood

 

Heading over to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium this weekend? It looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Nissan Stadium released a plan for inclement weather. Read more.

4La Vergne Home Severely Damaged in Fire

A La Vergne home was severely damaged due to a large structure fire on May 3, 2023. Read more.

5Tuesday Morning Closing All Stores After 49 Years of Business

stock photo

 

Earlier this year, Tuesday Morning announced it filed Chapter 11. Now, the company says all stores will close. Read more.

