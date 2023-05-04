La Vergne Home Severely Damaged in Fire

A La Vergne home was severely damaged due to a large structure fire on May 3, 2023.

The emergency calls came in around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on the 400 block of Forest Ridge Drive in La Vergne.

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department responded and arrived to find a structure in the back yard on fire with black smoke. The fire had also spread to the back side of the home.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and extinguish the flames. No fire personnel were injured and no one was home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting.