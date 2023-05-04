Several Pets Rescued During Massive Murfreesboro House Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the home of a Murfreesboro police officer on May 4, 2023.

Firefighters rescued three pets from the burning home. No one was present when the fire started at 11:20 a.m. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away, and flames were visible as firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal Office investigators.

Volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross are assisting the family of the officer.

Cason Trail was close as crews battled the fire but is now back open. Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire that started.