Top 5 Stories From May 3, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 3, 2024.
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, May 2, 2024, to approve an agreement with Steelhead Building Group, LLC for renovation of the Tennis Court at Old Fort Park. Read more
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024. Read more
Not many artists can sell out Nissan Stadium, but Wallen has sold out three nights. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The Murfreesboro Police Department is alerting the public to a sophisticated scam targeting elderly residents. Two victims have already suffered significant financial losses. Read more
