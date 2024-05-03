Top 5 Stories From May 3, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 3, 2024.

1City Council Approves Tennis Court Renovations for Old Fort Park

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, May 2, 2024, to approve an agreement with Steelhead Building Group, LLC for renovation of the Tennis Court at Old Fort Park. Read more

238th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens This Weekend

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024. Read more

3See Photos from Morgan Wallen’s First Night at Nissan Stadium

John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024.

Not many artists can sell out Nissan Stadium, but Wallen has sold out three nights. Read more

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Police Warns of Scam After $138K Wired From 75-year-old in Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro Police Department is alerting the public to a sophisticated scam targeting elderly residents. Two victims have already suffered significant financial losses. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here