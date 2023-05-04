Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Smyrna

Whataburger held its ribbon-cutting celebration on May 3, 2023, at 360 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy in Smyrna.

Whataburger is an American regional fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in hamburgers. Whataburger offers a variety of menu items, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, breakfast items, and sides like french fries and onion rings. The chain is also known for its customization options, allowing customers to add or remove toppings to their orders.

Whataburger

360 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 751-8419

Facebook