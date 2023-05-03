Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Closed for Multiple Days after Cyberattack

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter has closed for a third day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after falling victim to a “sophisticated criminal cyberattack” in April.

The criminal cyberattack on April 22 led Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter to initiate an emergency shut down of their network to limit the spread of stolen information within their systems.

Law enforcement agencies and third-party experts are now involved in this investigation to determine the source of the attack.

Although MMC has not confirmed that any specific data was accessed during the attack, MMC’s patients and employees have been encouraged to monitor their personal data for any suspicious activity. In addition, MMC does not store credit card or bank account information within its network.

“In conjunction with law enforcement, we continue to investigate the incident while also taking action on our infrastructure to, hopefully, prevent any further attacks. With the quick detection by our technology experts, we believe we have been able to limit the impact of this criminal attack. We are currently in the process of restoring our systems safely with enhanced security features and controls,” Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter said.

Visit their website or social media accounts for updates on when the clinic plans to reopen.