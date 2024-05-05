Gospel Music Association Breaks Ground on Music Museum

This week the Gospel Music Association hosted the ceremonial construction kick-off of the brand-new Christian & Gospel Music Museum at The Dove Center. The Christian & Gospel Music Museum at The Dove Center’s location will be 400 Commerce Street in downtown Nashville. Attending the event and providing special remarks included Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee and Nashville’s Mayor Freddie O’Connell showing their support for this historic moment. Dove Award and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Michael W. Smith and Dove Award-winning artist Jekalyn Carr provided special music.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to break ground on the new home for Christian & Gospel music right in the heart of Music City,” said Jackie Patillo, GMA President. “The opportunity to be a beacon of light here in Nashville and offer a place to fulfill our mission to expose, promote, and celebrate the Gospel is a big step forward.”

The Christian & Gospel Music Museum is set to open in Fall 2025 and will unite fans of Christian & Gospel music as an important addition to Nashville’s rich music history drawing visitors from around the world. The 11,000 sq. foot museum and Dove Center will be just steps away from the historic mother church, Ryman Auditorium.

The museum will feature state-of-the-art interactive displays celebrating today’s artists while looking to the horizon for tomorrow’s leaders and preserving the legacies of Christian & Gospel music’s trailblazers. The museum’s atmosphere will amplify the transforming message of the gospel while also telling the past and present story of Christian & Gospel music.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy