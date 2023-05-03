2023 Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Inductees to Include Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson

The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame named its 2023 Inductee class.

On Facebook, LL Cool J announced the class for this year will include Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and Willie Nelson, who celebrated his 90th birthday last week.

The ceremony will take place on November 3rd at the 38th annual Rock n Roll Hall of Fame event in New York.

In addition, the Rock Hall is inducting DJ Kool with the Musical Influence Award. Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will be inducted with the Musical Excellence Award. Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for industry professionals.