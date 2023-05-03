Taylor Swift Nashville Concert Weather Report: Be Prepared for Rain

Taylor Swift is headed to Nissan Stadium for three nights this weekend.

Starting on Friday, the first show kicks off at 6:30 pm with a forecast of widespread rain with expected storms.

Saturday also shows rain in the afternoon but by the time the concert starts, the chances of rain diminish.

Rain continues on Sunday all day off and on with a chance of thunderstorms.

As a reminder, bring a poncho, no umbrellas are allowed at Nissan Stadium.

Fans don’t seem to be that concerned about the possibility of rain.

supposed to rain all weekend in nashville oooooh we’re getting the iconic taylor swift rain concert iktr!!! — tara (@defnottara) May 1, 2023

Actually can’t imagine anything more magical than a Taylor Swift rain show in Nashville for night 1. https://t.co/4pxxH39ocX — cayla (@cayissocial) May 1, 2023