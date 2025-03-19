OBITUARY: Robert Lynn Thompson

Robert L. Thompson, age 78, of La Vergne, TN, passed away on March 17, 2025. He was born in Johnstown, PA, to the late Donald and Florence Thompson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Larraine Thompson; sisters, Doris Tinkham (George) and Betty Lou Chilton; son, Robert Thompson; and daughter, Lisa Veal.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Ann Watts (Kendal) of Watertown, TN, Tara Spradley (Scott) of Smyrna, TN, and Christine Middleton (Matthew) of Stafford, VA. Robert had 7 grandchildren that he loved dearly: Bryson Watts (Emily), Brandon Watts, Brady Watts, JT Spradley, Robert Veal, Jessica Middleton, and Mason Middleton. His surviving siblings are Donald Thompson (Shirley) of Murfreesboro, TN, Carol Skovensky (Lenny) of Streetsboro, OH, Richard Thompson (Jane) of Mantua, OH and brother-in-law, William Chilton of Macedonia, OH.

Robert was known for his hard work, sense of humor, and devotion to his family. He was an outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish. He found his peace in the quiet of the woods. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and was an amazing role model for the whole family. He was a loyal friend to many. His absence will be deeply felt.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations at https://gofund.me/bdca6489 to help support the dementia care programs at The Gardens of Providence Place in Mt. Juliet. They took great care of him.

Visitation will be Sunday March 23rd 12 Noon until 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life service will be at 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com