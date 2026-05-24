Fetty Wap Announces Tour Stop at The Truth in Nashville

Double Diamond-selling Grammy-nominated multi-talented musician, songwriter, and superstar Fetty Wap announced the Nostalgia Tour – a 2026 live run bringing him to fans across the country this summer and fall. The tour will make stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville, with a stop at The Truth on November 8th. More Entertainment News

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale for The Dome by Rutter Mills date beginning Wednesday, May 13 at 2 PM local time. Additional artist, Live Nation and venue presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo op with Fetty Wap, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit FettyWap.com & vipnation.com.

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