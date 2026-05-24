5/24/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Near 78; Moderate Rain Tonight With Low Near 69, Current Temp 70, Wind 5.6 MPH

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 70.3°F with a light wind of 5.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. Skies are partly cloudy this morning.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 77.5°F with increasing winds that could reach up to 14.4 mph. There is a 40% chance of rain, with anticipated moderate rain showers bringing a total of up to 0.57 in throughout the day. Later tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.7°F, with winds decreasing to about 6.3 mph and a 32% chance of precipitation, which will result in overcast conditions.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|81°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|86°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|74°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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