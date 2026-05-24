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Home Weather 5/24/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Near 78; Moderate Rain Tonight With Low...

5/24/26: Partly Cloudy With Highs Near 78; Moderate Rain Tonight With Low Near 69, Current Temp 70, Wind 5.6 MPH

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 70.3°F with a light wind of 5.6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. Skies are partly cloudy this morning.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 77.5°F with increasing winds that could reach up to 14.4 mph. There is a 40% chance of rain, with anticipated moderate rain showers bringing a total of up to 0.57 in throughout the day. Later tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.7°F, with winds decreasing to about 6.3 mph and a 32% chance of precipitation, which will result in overcast conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
68°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.57 in
Now
70°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 79°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 81°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 86°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Friday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 74°F 68°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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