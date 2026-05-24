Prime Video is bringing plenty of options for family movie night in June 2026, from brand new animated releases to beloved classics worth revisiting. These are the 10 must-watch family movies new to Prime Video in June 2026. Full June Release Schedule!

The Pout-Pout Fish (2026)

Based on the popular children’s book series, this new animated film follows Mr. Fish, a pouty introvert voiced by Nick Offerman, and his energetic sea dragon companion Pip as they embark on a quest to save their homes. A great pick for younger kids.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search For Squarepants (2025)

SpongeBob sets out to earn his swashbuckling certificate in this latest big-screen adventure, only to get swept into an epic underworld quest after a run-in with the Flying Dutchman. Fans of the long-running series will find plenty to enjoy.

Asterix: The Mansions Of The Gods (2017)

This French animated adaptation of the classic comic series follows Julius Caesar’s scheme to build a Roman housing development next to the Gauls’ village. Clever humor that works for both kids and adults makes this one a genuine family film.

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion (2018)

The follow-up to Mansions of the Gods finds druid Getafix searching for a worthy successor to carry on the secret of the magic potion. Another fun and beautifully animated entry in the series worth watching back to back with the first.

Trolls (2016)

The movie that launched a franchise, Trolls is a colorful and music-packed adventure featuring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as trolls on a mission to save their village. Younger kids especially will find it hard to sit still during this one.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Based on the beloved children’s book, this live-action and CGI hybrid follows a young boy who discovers a singing crocodile named Lyle living in the walls of his New York City home. Shawn Mendes voices Lyle and brings a lot of charm to the role.

The Nut Job (2014)

A streetwise squirrel outside the law teams up with a ragtag group of park animals to pull off a heist on a nut store. It is a fast-moving animated comedy that keeps younger kids entertained from start to finish.

Hitpig! (2024)

This quirky animated film follows a tough bounty hunter pig who reluctantly teams up with the most wanted animal on the planet. A fun and offbeat choice for families looking for something a little different.

The Borrowers (1997)

A charming British fantasy film based on the classic novel about a family of tiny people who live hidden inside the walls of a house. John Goodman plays the villain in this live-action adaptation that holds up surprisingly well for family viewing.

Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle (2000)

The classic cartoon duo makes the leap to the real world in this live-action and animated comedy. It is a nostalgic pick for parents who grew up with the original show, and goofy enough to keep kids entertained alongside them.

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