Charles Wesley Goodwin to Bring Tour to The Pinnacle

Charles Wesley Godwin announces The Christian Name Tour, in support of his highly anticipated new album Christian Name, out July 24. The tour kicks off July 11 in Fargo, ND, and stops in Nashville at The Pinnacleon September 26. Find tickets here. In addition to his own headline shows, Godwin will be doing a co-headline run with Dylan Gossett this summer, and he’ll open for Kacey Musgraves on her Middle of Nowhere tour this fall.More Entertainment News

Christian Name is an intensely personal collection of songs, but it’s more than just another body of work; it’s how Godwin learned to live again. Through moments of mourning. Through tales of redemption. And ultimately, through a tried-and-true reaffirmation of his faith.

“These songs really meant a lot to me,” Godwin explains. “There’s parts of me and parts of the things that I’ve gone through in the last couple years that are in each and every song on this album.”

While Christian Name is without question a highly personal affair for Godwin – he took direct inspiration for both the album title and album cover from his late grandfather, Charles Godwin, a Methodist preacher – he’s quick to note how critical a role his creative community of friends and musical collaborators played in the album’s conception.

Not only does Christian Name include a pair of thrilling feature collaborations – the earworm “Better That Way” with Luke Combs and the remarkable “Hey There, Son” featuring Wyatt Flores – but it’s also the result of Godwin partnering with some of music’s most treasured songwriters: Stephen Wilson Jr. (“Brand New”), Liz Rose (“I Caught The Sunrise”), Lori McKenna (“Hey There, Son”), Aaron Ratiere (“God’s Been Good To Me”), Travis Meadows (“Try Again,” “Every Once In Awhile”), Scooter Carusoe (“Better That Way,” “Hallelujah High,” “Place I Know”), and Tom Douglas (“Street Advice”).

“I had a lot of help with this album — I sought out people and they brought a lot of the hope and the light and the lighter moments of the album,” Godwin offers. “That was a lot of their influence. The album needed that.”

Perhaps few played as critical a role, however, as Godwin’s Alleghany High bandmate and Christian Name’s producer, Al Torrence. While Christian Name was recorded over several months at a variety of studios in Nashville and New York City, Godwin recorded the bulk of the LP at a familiar place: Torrence’s Music Garden Studios in Pennsylvania.

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