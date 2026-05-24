Carly Pearce Brings Back Carly’s Closet Charity Pop-Up During CMA Fest

Three-time CMA Award-winning country star Carly Pearce returns with her 5th annual charity pop-up Carly’s Closet, a fan-favorite event during CMA Fest, where she will sell items from her personal wardrobe to benefit the CMA Foundation. Click for More Events

The event takes place on Friday, June 5th, from 2 pm until 4 pm at Music City Center, 201 Rep John Lewis Way.

Admission is free, but those who make a purchase will get access to an exclusive signing with Pearce following the event, making it the perfect opportunity for fans to support a great cause and enjoy a special moment with Pearce. Carly’s Closet will be cashless, accepting payments by credit or debit card.

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