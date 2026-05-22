George Thomas Burnette, loving husband, devoted father, cherished brother, loyal friend, proud veteran, BBQ grill master, and talented photographer, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2026, at the age of 74.

George was born on August 19, 1951, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Victoria (“Vickie”) Yungblut and Oscar Burnette. At the age of five, George moved with his family to Buffalo, New York, where he later graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1969. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era, serving his country with honor. During his time in the Army, George discovered a passion for photography, a talent that stayed with him throughout his life.

In 1979, George moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he eventually met the love of his life, Shirley. They were married in 1984 and built a beautiful life together centered around love, loyalty, family, and friendship. Together, they welcomed their only son, Brandon, who was the pride and joy of George’s life.

George became deeply connected to the beauty and spirit of the Arizona landscape. One of his favorite places to visit was Crown King, Arizona, where he found adventure, peace, and happiness among his closest friends.

George was genuinely kindhearted, selfless, funny, and unforgettable to those who knew him. He marched to the beat of his own drum and never pretended to be anyone other than himself. George was an exceptional communicator who could strike up a conversation with anyone and make them feel comfortable and important. He had a gift for storytelling, humor, and connecting with people in a sincere way, and he was especially known for giving memorable toasts that brought laughter, reflection, and emotion to those around him. Whether he was behind the grill feeding family and friends, capturing life through the lens of a camera, or simply making people laugh, George brought warmth, authenticity, and joy wherever he went.

For more than a decade, George faced an incredibly difficult battle with throat cancer, demonstrating remarkable strength, resilience, and grace. Through every challenge, he rarely complained and remained overwhelmingly positive, determined, and full of gratitude for the people around him. His courage, perseverance, and unwavering spirit were an inspiration to his family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Above all else, George loved his family deeply and devoted himself wholeheartedly to the people he cared about. He especially adored Daisy, his beloved granddog, who always held a special place in his heart.

George is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Burnette; his son, Brandon (Auvrie) Burnette; his brother, David (LiLi) Burnette; and his sisters, Sylvia (Sam) Pullano and Rita (Tim) Mathis, along with many extended family members and dear friends who will miss him tremendously.

George will be cremated and laid to rest with military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A graveside service and Celebration of Life honoring George’s life and legacy will be held with military honors on June 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Billet Hospice and the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, whose doctors, nurses, and staff provided George and his family with extraordinary care, compassion, and hope over many years.

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This obituary was published by Hansen Mortuary Chapel – Phoenix.

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