Margie C. Payne of Nashville, Tn, who became a resident of Murfreesboro in 2019, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2026.

She was born on April 3, 1937, in Orange County, CA.

She is preceded by her parents Rufus Wilson Compton and Addie Mae Claxton Compton of Bell Buckle, Tn; her twin sister, Marion Joan Compton of Nashville, Tn; brothers, LeVon Albert Compton (Bell Buckle); Omer Compton (Hermitage, Tn); and Rufus Charles Compton (Bell Buckle).

Mrs. Payne is survived by her daughter, Trena E. Payne of Nashville, Tn, who is a resident of Murfreesboro, Tn; her grandchildren, Kaleb D. Payne of Nashville, Tn; Jada J. Payne of Brentwood, Tn; sister Joy Mai Compton (Shelbyville, TN); nephews and nieces, Donald Compton (passed away 2008) his daughters DeDe and Traci Compton; Charles Compton; David and Kathy Compton (Unionville); their two children Paul and Jennie; Tim Compton; daughter Ariel; Chris Milliken; his children Mercede; Haley; and Alexandra; Stephine Miller; her children, Christian; Tanner; and Luke; and Chad Milliken of Nashville, Tn.

Mrs. Payne was a member of Park Ave Baptist Church in Nashville and a retiree of 48 years with South Central Bell. She will be missed and was loved very much.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday May 25, 2026, from 4pm-7pm and Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 11am – time of service at 2pm. Interment will follow at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville, Tn with Pastor Don Herron officiating.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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