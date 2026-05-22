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Home Bridgestone Arena Journey to Perform at Bridgestone Arena This Fall

Journey to Perform at Bridgestone Arena This Fall

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
26
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Journey announced it is extending its “Final Frontier” tour with a stop in Nashville atBridgestone Arena on Wednesday, October 21st. More Tennessee Event Venue News

The “Final Frontier Tour” launched on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and has continued to deliver packed arenas, explosive performances celebrating JOURNEY’s legendary career. Fans will be able to experience timeless classics, including “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, and “Lights”.

Tickets are available now here.

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