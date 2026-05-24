10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This June 2026

Disney+ heats up summer with blockbuster returns to Pandora, live music festivals, and culinary adventures around the globe. Here are the 10 shows and movies you absolutely can’t miss. Full June Release Schedule!

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Premieres June 24

Return to Pandora for the third chapter of Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully and his family. Reeling from one death, the Sullys set out to prevent another aided by the Wind Traders, but are attacked by the Ash People who blame Eywa for their ravaged home.

2. Bonnaroo Livestream

Live June 11-14

Experience the four-day camping and music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, known for its diverse lineup, immersive experiences, and vibrant community atmosphere, streaming live across four nights.

3. Dragon Striker

Premieres June 10

Farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. At Kal Asterock, an elite school for students with extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy team to challenge the school champions while uncovering an ancient evil.

4. Doctor on the Edge

Premieres June 1

Elite plastic surgeon Do Jiui has his perfect life turned upside down when he’s sent to the remote island of Pyeondongdo as a public health doctor. Surrounded by the sea that has become his terror and prison, a mysterious nurse named Yuk Hari appears hiding secrets behind her gentle smile.

5. Behind the Attraction (Season 3)

Premieres June 24

The series heads to the high seas with Disney Cruise Line in this two-episode special that goes behind the magic of the fleet that first set sail in 1998. Explore the making of the Disney Destiny, the fleet’s heroes-and-villains-inspired ship.

6. A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop

Premieres June 16

This documentary offers a closer look at the groundbreaking connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape.” Features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Common and more.

7. Best of the World with Antoni Porowski

Coming in June

Antoni Porowski goes beyond the guidebooks in Paris, Mexico City, London and New York in search of authentic, unforgettable travel experiences. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, he reveals where to go, stay and eat while uncovering the culture that gives each city its soul.

8. Adventure Time: Side Quests

Premieres June 29

A companion to the beloved Emmy, Peabody, and Annie Award-winning original series follows young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo, partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt.

9. Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Season Finale)

Season Finale June 19

Travis Japan’s summer road trip through the Rocky Mountains reaches its conclusion. Divided into teams with one hitting the road by RV and the other diving into local culture, their journey of new horizons and heartfelt connections comes to an end.

10. Pixar Stream

Launches June 10

The Pixar Stream brings together a standout collection of films, series, and shorts from across the beloved studio’s library. From Toy Story to The Incredibles, this always-on marathon delivers heart and imagination for audiences of all ages.

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