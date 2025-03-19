OBITUARY: Robert Lyle Yates

In Loving Memory of Robert (Chip) Yates:

Robert Yates (Chip), 65, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2025 after a life well-lived, filled with quiet joys and deep connections.

A lifelong fan of Vanderbilt sports, Chip took great pride in cheering on the Commodores through every season, celebrating their victories and lamenting their losses with equal passion. He found joy in the simplicity of a well-played round of golf, the serenity of a quiet day spent fishing, and the pleasures of a truly great meal. He was also a devoted lover of dogs, and there is no doubt a joyous pack was there to greet him as he arrived on the other side.

A private man by nature, he shared an unbreakable bond with his twin sister, Lynn Thomas, and her husband, Johnny Thomas, who were not only family but also his closest companions. He is also survived by his siblings, Ernest Yates Jr. (Anita) and Nan Casey (Rick), as well as his brother-in-law, David Horton, and a host of nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Louise Yates, and his sister, Lesslie Horton. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on through the stories, traditions, and love he leaves behind.

In keeping with his wishes, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life.

Rest easy, Chip, May the water always be calm, the greens always smooth, and the game always worth watching.