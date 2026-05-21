Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Thai Lao Food Fair

Saturday, May 2, 11:30 AM–3:30 PM

Wat Amphawan of America

4880 Barfield Crescent Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Thai Lao Food Fair featuring a wide variety of traditional dishes and desserts. Admission is $30 cash at the door, with free parking available. Children under 10, seniors 75 and older, and wheelchair users eat free. Green tea and Thai tea will be available for purchase, and no alcohol or beer will be served. Guests are encouraged to come hungry and enjoy plenty of food throughout the event.

Murfreesboro Strawberry Festival

Saturday, May 23, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Hop Springs

6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate all things strawberry at the Murfreesboro Strawberry Festival with family-friendly fun, live music, food trucks, and more than 100 handcrafted artisans and boutiques. Guests can enjoy strawberry-themed treats, live demonstrations, a free petting zoo, and a strawberry pie eating contest with a $100 prize. Admission is $5 cash, while children 12 and under get in free.

Healing Field Of Murfreesboro

May 23–25, times vary

265 W Thompson Ln

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The Healing Field of Murfreesboro returns Memorial Day weekend with a moving display of American flags honoring veterans, active military members, first responders, and loved ones who served. Visitors can walk among the flags, reflect on the sacrifices of others, and experience “Walking the Freedom Trail – A History of the American Flag,” an exhibit exploring the evolution of the nation’s flag. Community members can also sponsor a Flag of Honor in tribute to someone special.

World Turtle Day & Wilderness Station 25th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, May 23, 11:00 AM

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Celebrate World Turtle Day while learning about Tennessee’s native turtles and the state reptile at the Wilderness Station. Guests can discover the differences between land and aquatic turtles, enjoy close-up encounters with turtle ambassadors, and help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Barfield Wilderness Station. Family-friendly activities and educational experiences will be part of the celebration.

Renaissance Festival

Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 10, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

2135 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Learn more here

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