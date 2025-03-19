2025 Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners Announced

The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2025 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. The awards presentation took place at Tucker Theater on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2024-2025 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 36 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” said Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

This was the 40th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 as well as the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

2025 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Haylen Ayers, University School of Jackson

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Meeyah Green, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Miss Basketball

Blair Baugus, Wayne County High School

Class 2A Miss Basketball

Karina Bystry, McMinn Central High School

Class 3A Miss Basketball

Jaidynn Askins, Jackson South Side High School

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Kimora Fields, Bradley Central High School

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Jayden Jones, Goodpasture Christian School

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Fred Smith, Jr., Briarcrest Christian School

Class 1A Mr. Basketball

Auden Slaughter, Santa Fe High School

Class 2A Mr. Basketball

Ty Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School

Class 3A Mr. Basketball

Ty Cobb, Upperman High School

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Taquez Butler, Whitehaven High School

Source: TSSAA

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email