‘Beyond the Stage’: Studio Tenn’s New Post-Show Conversation Series Kicks Off May 30 in Franklin

The nonprofit professional theatre company Studio Tenn is launching an engaging new series of post-performance conversations that explore the ideas, themes and questions raised by the theatrical works. The first iteration of this series, “Beyond the Stage: Faith, Interpretation and Jesus Christ Superstar,” is open to the public and will be held at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin ( 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) on May 30, 2026. Click for More Events

This series brings audiences an opportunity to explore the ideas raised on stage through a broader lens of faith, storytelling, and interpretation. Following the matinee performance of the theatre company’s 16th season finale, Jesus Christ Superstar, will be a guided conversation with local faith leaders to consider how this artistic work engages with familiar narratives, invites different perspectives and sparks personal reflection.

“Our goal with this series is to inspire meaningful conversations that complement Studio Tenn’s impressive on-stage productions,” said Mark Fleischer, executive director for Studio Tenn. “Bringing in respected community voices will deepen the audience experience by exploring why the work matters. This isn’t a debate, but a space for thoughtful dialogue where a range of viewpoints and experiences are welcome.”

Opening the inaugural “Beyond the Stage” series are respected religious leaders, Dr. Josh Graves and Rabbi Philip “Flip” Rice, moderated by Studio Tenn’s executive director Mark Fleischer.

Dr. Josh Graves, senior minister from Otter Creek Church, holds a D.Min. from Columbia Seminary, where he studied the relationship of postmodernism and Christianity. He is also an author with four previously published works: The Feast: How to Serve Jesus in a Famished World, Heaven on Earth (with C. Seidman), How Not to Kill a Muslim: A Manifesto of Hope for Christianity and Islam in North America and The Simple Secret: Choosing Love in a Culture of Hostility with Cascade Publishers. Graves’ work has been featured on NPR, The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Patheos, PBS Religion, Preaching Today, Church Leaders, The Tennessean, Missio Dei, The Contributor and Christian Standard. Currently, he helps to lead Pepperdine University’s Compelling Preaching Initiative as well as The Gathering for Telemachus Mentoring, held each year in Boca Grande, Florida. Previously, Josh taught New Testament courses at Rochester University and Lipscomb University.

Joining the panel from Congregation Micah is Rabbi Philip “Flip” Rice, a community leader of interfaith dialogue. He lectures locally at Belmont University and was a founder of Get Connected, the locally run Israel teen trip experience. Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Miami, Florida, Rice is a graduate of the University of Virginia with a major in history, holds a master’s in Western religious thought and spirituality from Florida State University and received his Master of Hebrew Letters from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. Rice was ordained as a rabbi from HUC-JIR and recently earned a Doctor of Ministry from Lipscomb University. Prior to arriving in Nashville, Rice was an associate rabbi at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle, Washington.

The event will be held at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, May 30, at 4:30 p.m. between the matinee and evening performances. The 45-minute-long panel conversation and audience question-and-answer segment is open to anyone to attend. Attendance at the Jesus Christ Superstar performance is not required, though seeing the show provides helpful context. Tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar are available for purchase at studiotenn.com.

This “Beyond the Stage” series will continue throughout Studio Tenn’s 2026-27 season exploring themes related to the upcoming lineup of shows: The Addams Family, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Steel Magnolias, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and Something Rotten.

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