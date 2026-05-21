American Idol Winner Hannah Harper to Make Opry Debut

The Grand Ole Opry, in its 100th year, kicks off the previously announced Summer Of The Century celebration CMA Fest week with a week full of star-studded shows that kicks off Tuesday, June 2 with American Idol winner Hannah Harper making her Opry debut. Also included on that kickoff show will be Opry member and American Idol judge Carrie Underwood, newly crowned ACM New Female Artist of the Year and Opry NextStage alum Avery Anna and more. More Entertainment News

Summer Of The Century To Include:

OPRY CELEBRATES CMA FEST lineup includes:

June 2: Carrie Underwood, Avery Anna, Hannah Harper

June 3: Flatland Cavalry, Laci Kaye Booth, Lanie Gardner

June 5: Jordan Davis, Deana Carter, Mark Wills, Maggie Rose, Old Crow Medicine Show, Maddox Batson

June 6 OATR: Chancey Williams, Pam Tillis, Morgan Myles

June 6: Suzy Bogguss, Rhett Akins, Pam Tillis

The Summer of the Century will continue with an Opry 100 Honors show, a ’90s Country celebration, backstage tours, and a weekly Outdoor Concert Series.

OPRY 100 HONORS: DON WILLIAMS (June 10)

With Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Rodney Crowell, and other major stars, we’re paying tribute to country music’s “Gentle Giant” and the songs that dominated decades of country radio.

OPRY CELEBRATES ‘90S COUNTRY (June 28)

Throwback to when the hair was bigger, the jeans were higher, and country music hit the scene in a huge way. We’re celebrating the artists, the songs, and the neo-traditional sound that defined the decade.

OPRY BACKSTAGE TOURS (all Summer)

Four ways to go backstage at the iconic Opry house. Choose the tour that fits your style and come get a behind-the-scenes look at the venue where history is made, night after night.

OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES (Memorial to Labor Day Weekends)

Every Friday and Saturday, our FREE Outdoor Concert Series sets the tone for an unforgettable Opry evening. Soak in the sunset and catch local acts on our plaza stage before the show. Sponsors by Travel and Leisure.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2026 shows through December 2026 at opry.com. For more details on Summer at the Opry, go to opry.com/summer-of-the-century.

Some of the artists scheduled to appear throughout the summer include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jordan Davis, Tanya Tucker, Scotty McCreery, Dennis Quaid, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Darius Rucker, Redferrin, and more

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