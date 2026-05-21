Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo returns on Friday, June 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event turns 15 this year and is the longest-running Sips Series event at the Zoo. The annual summer event is an after-hours, adults-only event benefiting endangered species and habitats around the world. The event features up-close animal encounters, live music, food trucks, and plenty of beer samples from the city’s most impressive breweries. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Zoo’s website. Click for More Events

Brew at the Zoo is the second event in the Sips Series lineup that raises money for the Zoo’s conservation efforts, enabling the Zoo to make a broader impact by funding research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. Guests can explore the Zoo while sampling from more than 40 craft breweries and alternative beverage options. Live music will be scattered along the Zoo’s pathways, and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Several of the Zoo’s animal habitats, including tiger, bear, and flamingo, will be open until sundown with zookeepers available to answer guests’ questions.

This summer event is an adults-only event. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive and depart via rideshare or have a designated driver for this event. Designated driver tickets are available, but attendees must still be age 21 and older. Designated drivers will not receive beverage samples, but will receive a bottle of water and a snack voucher at check-in. For a special VIP experience, guests can purchase a Conservation Champion ticket and gain early event access, see special animal encounters, hang out in a VIP lounge with specialty cocktails, DinoTrek viewing, and more.

Brew at the Zoo is supported by Ajax Turner, Frugal MacDoogal, Rhizome Productions, Anheuser-Busch, Twice Daily, WKRN, and Curated Events. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/brew.

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