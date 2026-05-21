Geodis Park is a premier sports and entertainment destination in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, close to downtown Nashville.

The 30,000-seat stadium is home to Nashville SC and hosts soccer games, concerts and other community events.

Geodis Park is located at 501 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.

Here is a list of upcoming concerts at Geodis Park.

Last update: May 13, 2026

Forrest Frank

Friday, June 19, 2026, 7 pm

Forrest Frank will headline Geodis Park this summer. Special guests will be Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury, and The Figs. This show is sold out.

Thomas Rhett – Nial Horan

Thursday, July 9, 2026, 6 pm

Longtime friends Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan have set two-night-only stadium shows in 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the pair will take the stage on Thursday, July 9, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN, and on Saturday, July 18, at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA. The run marks the first time the duo has performed stadium headline shows together and the first-ever headline concerts at GEODIS Park for both artists.

Find tickets here.

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