15 Memorial Day Weekend Activities for the Whole Family 2026

10 Stones River National Park Memorial Day

Saturday, May 23-26, 2026, 10 am

Stones River National Cemetery, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro

On May 23, 2026, at 10 AM, scouting and other youth groups are invited to place flags on more than 7,000 headstones in Stones River National Cemetery.

On May 24, at 1:30 PM, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery rostrum. While parking will be available near the park visitor center, we recommend that guests bring their own seating and shade, as seating will be limited. On May 25, park staff will be available to assist visitors.