OBITUARY: Melinda King

Melinda Lou Tea King born November 30, 1951, returned to live with her Lord and Savior on August 7, 2024.

Melinda was born in Alva, Oklahoma to Milford and Mona Tea. Though she lived in several places throughout her life, she always felt drawn to the mountains of New Mexico, and found a great amount of joy and peace in her cabin in Cloudcroft.

Melinda loved to be helpful and gave extra effort in finding ways to serve whether that was through customer service with the phone company, being a school bus driver, an executive administrative assistant, or a mother. She attended World Outreach Church and volunteered in the Children’s Ministry and praise choir for many years. She was well-known by the caregivers at the Beehive House in Roswell, New Mexico where her mother, Mona, currently resides. Melinda honored Mona by frequent visits and diligently supporting Mona’s health needs and creature comforts. Melinda was a loving daughter to both her parents. Her gentle heart showed those around her not to be ashamed of the light of Christ in their everyday actions and how the love of Jesus is to be lived out.

Her comforting hugs, big smile, and contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Melinda was preceded in death by her father, Milford Tea, and her brother, Randall Tea. She is survived by her mother, Mona Tea, aunt, Ann Tea, brother Robin Tea; her sons, Michael (Julie) Tea, Rod (Jay) King, Jordan (Malary Davis) King, and her daughter Kelly (Chris) Manwill. Melinda had seven grandkids and one great grandson.

For the last 18 months, Melinda split her time between her mountain cabin and her family in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. During this time, she was in the consistent care of her four kids and their families. Melinda courageously fought cancer for 21 years.

The family would like to thank Alive Hospice Murfreesboro for their compassionate care and support.

No public services will be held.

If you wish to honor her, do something she loved to do: take your family out for Mexican food – order sopapillas for dessert, laugh together and live in that moment.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email