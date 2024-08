Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools August 13, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for August 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Georgetown Square Condominiums 100 1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 100 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 100 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 100 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 8, 2024 City Edge Flats Pool 98 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Paddock Club Spa 98 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool 100 111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Village Crest Apartment Pool 100 800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Shelton Square Wading Pool 94 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 94 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Sheffield Park Pool 91 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Shelton Square Main Pool 94 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Forest Oaks #1 94 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Annandale Apartments Pool 96 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 98 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Muirwood HOA Pool 100 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Comfort Suites Pool 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Indian Hills Pool 91 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 91 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Chariot Pointe Pool 96 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Scottish Glen Pool 95 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Marymont Springs Pool 94 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Carriage Park Condo Pool 95 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Forest Oaks II Pool 94 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 96 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Westbury Farms Pool 92 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Westlawn HOA Pool 93 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 91 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 96 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 96 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 The Preserve Small Pool 96 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Breckenridge Pool #2 98 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Primm Springs Kiddie Pool 99 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool 88 11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 St Andrews Apartments Pool 96 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Lap Pool 98 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Carlton Landing Pool 98 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 95 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Sleep Inn Pool 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Celebration Cove Pool 98 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool 98 2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 The Dutton Apartments Pool 96 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Play Pool 96 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 98 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 97 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 River Chase Community Pool 91 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 The Preserve Main Pool 98 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Woodgate Farms Pool 96 755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 The Reserve Pool 98 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Cason Estates Pool 92 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 97 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Current Channel 98 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 96 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 94 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Tower Slide 96 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Primm Springs Pool 99 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Easton Place Apartment Pool 97 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Rockvale Meadows Pool 94 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Nottingham Apt Pool 98 1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Woodmont Hoa Pool 94 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 92 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 90 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 96 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool 96 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Lewis Downs Pool 96 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 96 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Vintage Blackman Pool 96 553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Wood Pointe HOA Pool 95 431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 98 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 The Edge Apartments Pool 84 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Kingsbury HOA 82 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Amberton Community Pool 96 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 96 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Panther Creek Parc Pool 96 3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 88 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Staybridge Suites Pool 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Stewart Springs Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 96 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 94 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Springfield Apt Pool 100 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Kingwood Apartments Pool 94 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Westbury Farms Pool 92 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Westlawn HOA Pool 93 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 91 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email