OBITUARY: James Patrick Carter

James Patrick Carter, age 75, passed away May 23, 2026 in Wilson County. He was a native of McAlester, Oklahoma and received his Bachelors degree at Samford University. He served in the United States Navy and retired land appraiser.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James O’Neal Carter and Velma Miller Carter. He is survived by his brothers, John (Pamela) Carter, Jerry (Kathy) Carter.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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