Connie Entrikin Gibson, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, March 2, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born on May 28, 1931, in Shreveport, LA, the daughter of Dr. John Bennett and Minnie Sue Entrikin. She attended Byrd High School and Centenary College in Shreveport, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. Connie remained in Shreveport, where she worked for several years as a first-grade teacher. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Lawrence Gibson, who was stationed at Barksdale AFB. Following their marriage on June 2, 1956, Lawrence’s work took them briefly to Memphis, and then to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It is there that Connie devoted the next fifteen years of her life to rearing her two children. The family moved to Sewanee, TN in 1975, where Lawrence joined the Office of Development at the University of South.

Connie was active in the Sewanee Women’s Club and Morton Methodist Crafters group. She was a long-time volunteer at the Hospitality Shop and Community Action Committee (CAC). Connie truly loved helping people in the Sewanee community, and through these activities she also developed a close-knit group of friends. Connie enjoyed monthly get-togethers with her bridge club, and for many years, was a regular at the Sewanee Women’s basketball games.

Together, Connie and Lawrence enjoyed a lifetime of travel, including trips to Europe and the UK in their early years, family camping trips with their school-age children, and in retirement, many road trips across the US and Canada.

Connie was a nurturing mother and grandmother. She provided a safe and loving home for her two children. She doted on and was extremely proud of her four grandsons. In 2023, Connie moved to Murfreesboro, to be closer to her daughter and family, and to make it easier to get the medical care that she needed.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Katie Morris (Jimmy) of Murfreesboro TN; and son, Larry Gibson (Lori) of Houston TX. She is also survived by grandsons Ben Morris (Madeline) and Will Morris (Kaeli Dorsey, fiancée) of Murfreesboro TN; Stewart Gibson (Alexandra Hagney) of Los Angeles CA; and Sam Gibson of Houston TX.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 11:00am at All Saints’ Chapel in Sewanee. The service will be preceded by a family interment at the University Cemetery and will be followed by a reception for family and friends at Convocation Hall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider a donation to the Community Action Committee (aka CAC), 216 University Avenue, Sewanee TN 37375. The CAC is an outreach program of the Episcopal Parish of St. Mark and St. Paul and is focused on the needs of individuals in and around the Sewanee community. Donations may also be made through the CAC website at www.cacsewanee.org

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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