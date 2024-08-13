OBITUARY: Tammy Lynn Barrett

Tammy Lynn Barrett, age 61, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital. She was a native of Montgomery, Alabama but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sara Conner and brothers, Shawn Conner and Michael “Little Mike” Conner. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Barrett, son, Joseph Allen Barrett, daughter, Jennifer Nicole (Keith) Barnes, brothers, Jack Conner, Danny Conner and Dion Conner, sister, Molly Campbell, grandchildren, Alyssa, Aubree and Ava Barnes and her best friend and fur baby, Cooper.

A graveside service will be held for Tammy at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Timothy Barrett II officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

