OBITUARY: Liam Douglas Harward

Liam Douglas Harward, age 17, of Readyville, was called home on May 21, 2026. He was native of Vancouver, Washington.

Liam was in his junior year at Franklin Road Christian School, a Life rank boy scout in Murfreesboro Troop 398, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a Friend to everyone he met.

Liam is survived by his beloved parents, Rand Woolley and Aysha Noelle Henry Harward; brothers, Colin Henry Harward and Braxton Donald Wayne Harward.

His life celebration will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 902 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 at the direction of Bishop Timothy Moake. Graveside service will follow at the Family Cemetery at 11115 Bradyville Pike, Readyville, TN 37149.

In lieu of cut flowers, memorials may be made in the form of outdoor perennials or on Venmo to @Rand-Harward.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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