IGNITED Summer Camp Registration Now Open

La Vergne Fire Rescue is now accepting registrations for the IGNITED Summer Camp, a free two-day program designed to introduce middle school students to the fire service, teamwork, leadership, and emergency response skills.

The camp will be held July 11–12 and is open to students entering 6th–8th grade.

Throughout the camp, participants will take part in hands-on activities and demonstrations focused on:

• Fire safety

• Hose operations

• First aid and emergency care

• Fire apparatus tours

• Obstacle course activities

• Teamwork and leadership development

The IGNITED Summer Camp is designed to provide students with an engaging and educational experience while building confidence, encouraging teamwork, and strengthening connections between youth and public safety professionals.

Participation is free; however, registration is required. To register or learn more, visit: www.LaVergneTN.gov/fire

Click for More News

For questions, contact La Vergne Fire Rescue at 615-287-5832.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email