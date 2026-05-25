William Andrew Pitts, known to his friends as Bill Pitts, passed away on April 10, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Andrew Pitts and Willie Bennett Pitts and his siblings Katherine, Martha, Annelle, Edward and Richard. He is survived in death by his wife Janelle Pitts, his children, Todd Pitts, and Sherry Evans, and her husband, David Evans, his grandchildren, Sarah Pitts, and Emily Pitts, his brother, Jim Pitts, and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was born on October 1, 1931, in Tennessee, where he later became a beloved member of his community. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, which instilled in him a strong sense of duty and commitment to serving others.

Funeral services will be held on April 15, 2026, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel at 10:00 AM with visitation prior from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Nashville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro. For more information, please visit their website.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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