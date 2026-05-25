Andy Roach Named Principal of McFadden School of Excellence

To continue McFadden School of Excellence’s legacy of accolades and achievements, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan wanted to choose someone who understands the school’s culture and high expectations while also striving for the school to reach new heights.

For those reasons, Assistant Principal Andy Roach, a longtime educator and leader at the school, has been named the new principal of McFadden, Sullivan announced today.

McFadden, a K-5 academic magnet school located in Murfreesboro, has a long history of high performance, including being named the top elementary school in Tennessee multiple times by U.S. News and World Report. Earlier this week, the school was named a 2025 National Blue Ribbon School by the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education.

“McFadden School of Excellence is one of the highest performing schools in the state of Tennessee with a proud history and countless traditions,” Director Sullivan said. “We had wide interest in the principal position because of these factors. However, after conducting interviews, attending the Blue Ribbon award ceremony this week, and hearing from various stakeholders in the community, it became obvious that the next leader for McFadden was already in the building.”

Roach is a veteran educator of 16 years. He student-taught at McFadden before being hired as a math teacher at LaVergne Middle School for four years. He transferred to McFadden as a teacher for five years and then was promoted to assistant principal, a role he has held for the past seven years.

“McFadden has been a huge part of my life for many years,” Roach said. “I’ve grown professionally at McFadden, I’ve built relationships, and I truly love our school community. Our school has a rich history and a long tradition of excellence, and I’m honored to lead the next chapter. I’m thankful to Dr. Sullivan for his trust and confidence in me.”

Roach added: “When we talk about goals and vision, my goal is to preserve the culture that makes McFadden special and continue growing opportunities for students and families. I will work as hard as I can to help us remain one of the top schools in Tennessee, while also ensuring our students leave here as confident leaders and problem-solvers.”

Roach succeeds Dr. Clark Blair, the longtime principal for the past 21 years. Blair has been named the next principal of nearby Central Magnet School.

Blair has been a great mentor for Roach and has often included him in the decision-making at the school to help him grow as an academic leader, Roach said. They have worked hard to foster a supportive culture of high expectations among teachers, students and families, Roach said.

“What I love about McFadden: The people,” he explained. “It’s the relationship between students, staff, and families. Families are invested, teachers go above and beyond, and students love being here. There’s a lot of pride here. You can feel it when you walk in the building.”

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Roach will officially transition to the new role on June 1. The search for a new assistant principal will begin soon.

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