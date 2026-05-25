6 Live Shows this Week- May 25, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Music City Rodeo
Thursday-Saturday, May 28-30, 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
It’s the second year for the Music City Rodeo, and a bonus is the concert after the rodeo events. Artists scheduled to perform include Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett, and Jon Pardi.
Find tickets here.
2Chicago
Wednesday, May 27, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Find tickets here.
3Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band
Friday, May 29, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Cinderella frontman, Tom Keifer Band, is headed to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Buckcherry, John Corabi, and Friends.
Find tickets here.
4Free Throw
Saturday, May 30, 7 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Free Throw brings “Moments Before the Wind” tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Tigers Jaw, Ben Quad, and Pool Kids.
Find tickets here.
5Tequila Sunrise
Wednesday, May 27, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Tequila Sunrise, a tribute to Eagles, was originally formed by current Taylor Swift lead guitarist, Paul Sidoti, in 2002. Hailed as the “Best Eagles Tribute Band on Earth” in the February 2004 issue of Rolling Stone Magazine, the band enjoyed tremendous success over the course of the band’s initial five year run.
Find tickets here.
6Marcus King
Wednesday, May 27, 8 pm
Municipal Auditorium,417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Marcus King Band will be stopping in Nashville to bring the Darling Blue Tour Pt. 2, with special guests Willow Avalon and Penelope Road.
Find tickets here.
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