5/25/26: Overcast With High Of 79 And Current Temp At 76.8; Tonight Low Of 72.7 With Continued Cloud Cover

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 76.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.6 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

This afternoon’s forecast includes a high of 79°F and a low of 67.6°F. Winds could reach up to 5.2 mph. There is a 43% chance of precipitation later today, with current conditions remaining overcast. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.7°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 4.7 mph.

Tonight, the chance of rain remains at 43%, continuing the overcast conditions. No significant weather warnings are in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 68°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 43% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 68°F Overcast Tuesday 83°F 69°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 84°F 66°F Overcast Friday 75°F 65°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain: moderate Sunday 71°F 50°F Overcast

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