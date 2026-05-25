5/25/26: Overcast With High Of 79 And Current Temp At 76.8; Tonight Low Of 72.7 With Continued Cloud Cover

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 76.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.6 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
This afternoon’s forecast includes a high of 79°F and a low of 67.6°F. Winds could reach up to 5.2 mph. There is a 43% chance of precipitation later today, with current conditions remaining overcast. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.7°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 4.7 mph.
Tonight, the chance of rain remains at 43%, continuing the overcast conditions. No significant weather warnings are in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|83°F
|69°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|84°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|68°F
|58°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|71°F
|50°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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