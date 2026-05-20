OBITUARY: Arnold Cross

Arnold Cross, age 93, passed away May 19, 2026 in Davidson County. He was born in Smokey Junction, TN and retired Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force. Mr. Cross loved bluegrass music and was a master woodworker. He was best known for the mandolins he made.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, William Frank Cross and Mary Elizabeth Massengale Cross; first wife, Ruth Cross; brother, Ova Cross; and sisters, Pearl Owens, Nevady Lowe, Kensady Owens and Nora Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Fox Cross; brother, Odel Arnold Cross; sisters, Zora Burress, Evelyn Lowe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of Church service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Giles Creek Baptist Church with Terry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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