Memorial Day Food Deals 2026

Looking to save on food this Memorial Day weekend? RetailMeNot has rounded up some of the best restaurant deals available, from fast food steals to discounts honoring military members and veterans.More Eat & Drink News

Best Fast Food & Burger Deals for Memorial Day

7-Eleven Deal: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy limited time deals, including $4 wraps, $4 fan-favorite sandwiches, and $4 breakfast bundles (any breakfast sandwich, plus waffle tots and an America-themed energy drink). Shoppers also get $20 off $30+ orders in the 7NOW delivery app with Code: MONDAY20, only on May 25, 2026.

Arby’s Deal: Buy one sandwich and get one free every weekend in May, including Memorial Day weekend (May 22–24, 2026). You can redeem the offer once per weekend in the Arby’s app.

Bojangles Deal: Bojangles is continuing its month-long celebration of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day with some special deals around Memorial Day. Enjoy BOGO biscuit combos from May 18 through May 24, 2026, and a free biscuit dessert with purchase of a biscuit sandwich combo from May 25 through May 31, 2026.

Shake Shack Deal: While not explicitly a Memorial Day deal, Shake Shack is celebrating National Burger Month with a bunch of freebies. Each week, customers can score a free Shake Shack single burger with a $10 purchase. Just use Code: FREEBURGER when you order online, in the Shack App or in-person at a Shake Shack kiosk. You’ll get a free SmokeShack from May 11–17, a free Bacon Cheeseburger from May 18–24 and a free ShackBurger from May 25–31, 2026.

Subway Deal: Sub Club members get any footlong sandwich for $6.99 with Code: FOOTLONG699, now through May 31, 2026.

White Castle Deal: Craver Nation Rewards members get 20% off their mobile order from May 23 through May 25, 2026. And, if you’re picking up in-store, you might as well take advantage of this gift card deal for National Hamburger Month: Get a $25 White Castle just gift card for $19.21, available in-store only from May 1 through 31.

Wingstop Deal: Enjoy $1 wings at Wingstop, now through May 26, 2026. The promo is available nationwide and applies to both classic and boneless wings. Choose from three bundle options — 10 wings for $10, 20 wings for $20 or 30 wings for $30 — when you order via Wingstop.com or the Wingstop mobile app.

Best Dine-In & Casual Restaurant Deals for Memorial Day

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Deal: Get $10 off orders of $50 or more when you use Code: MEMDAY85 for your online or in-app order, only on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. In addition, Dickey’s is offering a collectible 32-ounce Big Yellow Cup, now through June 30. A portion of the $3.99 price tag will benefit The Dickey Foundation in support of first responders across the U.S.

Firehouse Subs Deal: Participating locations are running a BOGO 50% off deal from May 22 through May 25, 2026.

Newk’s Eatery Deal: Feed the whole crew with two pizzas and a salad for just $20! The family meal deal is available throughout the long Memorial Day weekend, May 22 through May 25, 2026.

Best Memorial Day Deals for Military & Veterans

Bonefish Grill Deal: The seafood restaurant chain Bonefish Grill offers a 10% off Heroes Discount for all service members and veterans when you show valid ID, all year-round.

Cracker Barrel Deal: Cracker Barrel Rewards members who are also verified military personnel get a 10% in-store discount. Just log into your rewards account and verify your service with ID.me.

Dave & Buster’s Deal: Military get 15% off food and drinks with a valid military ID at Dave & Buster’s. Mondays (such as Memorial Day) are also a great time to go because they have $1 wings and half-price games!

Mission BBQ Deal: Mission BBQ is hosting a week of military appreciation days when all active duty service members and veterans can get a free sandwich. Check the schedule for your particular branch, or head over on May 16 for Lunch with the Heroes. While Armed Forces Week is the current focus, you may find a special Memorial Day discount as the holiday gets closer, too.

Outback Deal: Outback Steakhouse offers a 10% off Heroes Discount every day, but it is sometimes boosted to 20% off for holidays like Memorial Day. If you plan to dine a little sooner, active military, reserve and veterans can also take advantage of a boosted 20% off in honor of Armed Forces Day from May 14 through May 17, 2026.

Wendy’s Deal: Wendy’s partners directly with WeSalute to honor the military community with exclusive savings delivered via email and in the Wendy’s app. Certain locations may also boost their discounts for veterans, service members and their families on Memorial Day, so check with your local restaurant

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