5/19/26: Clear Skies Under 79, High of 90 and Low of 75 in Rutherford County, Winds 5.5 mph, No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 79°F with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. Conditions are clear with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 90°F and a low of 74.7°F. Wind speeds throughout the day peaked at 11.8 mph with a 17% chance of precipitation, but no rainfall occurred. Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 77°F, with wind speeds expected to remain under 10.5 mph and a 6% chance of rain.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain mainly clear into the overnight hours, providing a mild evening.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 75°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 17% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 90°F 75°F Overcast Wednesday 86°F 71°F Rain: heavy Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: light Friday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 83°F 65°F Drizzle: light Monday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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