5/19/26: Clear Skies Under 79, High of 90 and Low of 75 in Rutherford County, Winds 5.5 mph, No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 79°F with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. Conditions are clear with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 90°F and a low of 74.7°F. Wind speeds throughout the day peaked at 11.8 mph with a 17% chance of precipitation, but no rainfall occurred. Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 77°F, with wind speeds expected to remain under 10.5 mph and a 6% chance of rain.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain mainly clear into the overnight hours, providing a mild evening.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
75°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:47pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|90°F
|75°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|86°F
|71°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|80°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|83°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|83°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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