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Home Weather 5/19/26: Clear Skies Under 79, High of 90 and Low of 75...

5/19/26: Clear Skies Under 79, High of 90 and Low of 75 in Rutherford County, Winds 5.5 mph, No Precipitation

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 79°F with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. Conditions are clear with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 90°F and a low of 74.7°F. Wind speeds throughout the day peaked at 11.8 mph with a 17% chance of precipitation, but no rainfall occurred. Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 77°F, with wind speeds expected to remain under 10.5 mph and a 6% chance of rain.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain mainly clear into the overnight hours, providing a mild evening.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
75°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 90°F 75°F Overcast
Wednesday 86°F 71°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Friday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 83°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Monday 83°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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