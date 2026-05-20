Don’t Miss Ole Red’s Free CMA Fest Concert Showcasing Emerging Country Talent

CMA Fest weekend brings the best live country music to Nashville.l and Ole Red is bringing the next wave of breakout artists with it.

Don’t miss Ole Red on the Rise: a FREE live show featuring an expert-picked lineup of emerging artists ready to blow. You. Away. More Entertainment News

Hosted by Eryn Cooper from WSM Radio, catch these new artists you gotta know as they hit the Main Stage:

ADAM SANDERS

Fresh off his win on CBS’s The Road (co-produced by Blake Shelton), Adam Sanders is bringing serious star power to the stage. After touring with country heavyweights like Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryan, plus topping the charts with Cole Swindell’s “You Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” Sanders is stepping into his own spotlight. He’s stopping by Ole Red during CMA Fest to show us what he’s all about.

ASHLEY ANNE

Virginia Beach native Ashley Anne brings puts a little coastal cool in her country. At just 22, she’s already turning heads with viral, solo-written tracks like “dear dolly” and “she ain’t texas,” plus a cut on Carly Pearce’s upcoming album. Dreamy, honest, and effortlessly fresh, Ashley Anne is one to watch.

SEAN STEMALY

Sean Stemaly taught himself to sing in the cab of a tractor. The former heavy equipment operator chased his dreams to Nashville, racking up more than 1M followers along the way and sharing stages with Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Dustin Lynch. Check out his viral collab with fellow Ole Red on the Rise artist Colt Graves, and see them when they hit the stage June 3.

COLT GRAVES

Kentucky-born Colt Graves is carrying on a musical legacy with a fresh new twist. The grandson of a Bluegrass Hall of Famer, Graves blew up after being discovered by Timbaland on TikTok and has since gained more than 65M streams. Blending his bluegrass roots with contemporary country hip-hop, Colt is creating a sound completely his own. You’ll want to hear it for yourself.

JENNY TOLMAN

Jenny Tolman mixes southern charm, heartbreak, and razor-sharp humor into songs that feel straight out of small-town America. The Nashville native brings colorful storytelling and fearless personality to every performance, serving up country music that’s heartfelt, relatable, and seriously fun. Don’t miss her when she hits the stage!

SAMMY ARRIAGA

Miami native Sammy Arriaga is carving out his own lane in country music. Inspired by his Cuban heritage and artists like Vince Gill and Keith Urban, Sammy blends Latin influence with classic country sound. His 2025 debut album Heart in Texas features songs in both English and Spanish, and with more than 100M global streams, his train ain’t slowing down.

HOST: ERYN COOPER

Eryn Cooper, host of On Air With Eryn on Nashville’s legendary WSM Radio, is a powerhouse both on and off the mic. From creating and editing her own content to lighting up red carpets across Music City, Eryn does it all with nonstop energy and personality. You can often find Eryn with a mic in hand, rubbing shoulders with country music’s best and brightest, and she’s bringing that same passion and charisma to Ole Red as she introduces the next wave of emerging artists. One thing’s for sure: Eryn knows how to keep the party going.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email